BLACK ENTERPRISE To Honor Issa Rae, Loretta Devine, Among Others at the 2023 Wom… – Press Release

Hosted by ADP, The Leading Conference for the Professional Development of Black Women Returns to Las Vegas

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE , the No. 1 Black digital media brand with more than 6 million unique visitors per month, will host its annual Women of Power Summit, hosted by ADP. In celebration of Women’s History Month, the annual conference will provide three days of empowerment for women of color to be door openers and glass breakers in corporate America.

This inspiring event will motivate attendees to share wisdom, build a sisterhood of support, and achieve their own breakthroughs. Among the star-studded roster of confirmed speakers, actress, writer, entrepreneur, and producer Issa Rae will headline the event’s Luminary Awards Luncheon, where she’ll explore this year’s theme “Our Time, Our Way, Our Power” and reveal how she’s succeeding on her own terms. With a jam-packed schedule doused in Black Girl Magic, the Summit will carry on with celebratory events and a dynamic lineup of conversations for executives and leaders to be empowered.

“This gathering of talented and ambitious women is a testament to the power of collaboration and mentorship in fostering success in the workplace, which aligns perfectly with BLACK ENTERPRISE’S mission of empowering and uplifting diverse communities,” said Earl Butch Graves Jr., CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE. “We look forward to hearing the inspiring stories and insights from the impressive lineup of speakers and attendees. We are confident that this event will provide valuable tools and resources for advancing the careers of women of color across industries.”

In celebration of trailblazing women, BLACK ENTERPRISE will kick off the weekend-long discussion with its 17th Annual Legacy Awards Gala, honoring those who’ve defied the odds and changed the world for future generations. Honorees include award-winning actress Loretta Devine; Vera Moore, President and CEO of the family-owned business Vera…