Black-Owned Edtech Company Stemuli Announces Merger of Infinity.careers and Oppt… – Press Release

DALLAS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Stemuli—a gaming company at the intersection of AI, education, and workforce development—announced the merger of Infinity.careers and Oppti into Stemuli, with all companies focused on providing career navigation tools to empower students with the skills needed to thrive in the 21st century economy.

Stemuli, led by Taylor Shead, Founder & CEO, is a Black and woman-owned company with a mission to provide a pathway to an intellectually and economically fulfilling career for all. Naomi Thomas, Founder of infinity.careers, will take on the role of Head of Digital for Stemuli, while Khiry Kemp, Founder of Oppti, will serve as Head of Operations. The company announced the merger was made possible because the three founders met in Jobs for the Future’s (JFF) Entrepreneur in Residence incubator, led by JFFLabs, JFF’s innovation lab, which brings together talented and driven entrepreneurs to collaborate and solve real-world problems.

“Stemuli is a shining example of what can happen when we bring together and incubate talented and driven entrepreneurs to collaborate and catalyze new ways to support people facing systemic barriers to advancement,” said Kristina Francis, executive director of JFFLabs, JFF’s innovation lab. “We are thrilled to see the success of our program in action, and we look forward to seeing the impact this merger will have on the future of learning.”

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, access to capital is a major barrier for black entrepreneurs. Despite making up over 13% of the US population, Black-owned businesses only receive less than 1% of venture capital. The merger of Infinity.careers and Oppt into Stemuli highlights the power of Black founders coming together in a way that hasn’t been done before, and demonstrates their commitment to creating new opportunities in the edtech space.

“This merger marks an important milestone for both black entrepreneurs and the edtech industry as a…