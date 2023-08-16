Black Rock Coffee Bar Ranks No. 1,179 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 – Press Release

New York, NY, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inc. revealed today that Black Rock Coffee Bar ranks No. 1,179 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are thrilled to be recognized on Inc’s 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for a second consecutive year,” said Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “It is a tremendous honor and a great reflection of what we’ve accomplished as a team in the past few years. I’m excited for all the great things that are to come for Black Rock Coffee Bar and the amazing team of baristas we have who are dedicated to providing a positive experience to our customers day in and day out.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast…