Blackbixon Cafe Officially Debuts in Downtown KL – Press Release

Discover casual elegance and vibrant flavours in a garden dining space

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – BlackBixon2Go Sdn. Bhd. (BB2GO), a subsidiary of Ni Hsin Group Berhad, is delighted to announce the official launch of the first BlackBixon Cafe & Restaurant today in a tastefully designed 3-storey bungalow house with a roof top garden.

Mr. Khoo Chee Kong, Managing Director of BlackBixon2Go Sdn. Bhd.; Yang Berhormat Senator Dato’ Sri Ti Lian Ker, Deputy Minister of Youth & Sports, Malaysia; Chermaine Poo, Independent Non-Executive Director of Ni Shin Group Berhad.; Dato’ Minarwan Bin Datuk Haji Nawawi, Hockey Icon; Amarjeet Singh, General Manager of Marketing of BlackBixon2Go Sdn. Bhd. [L-R]

The tastefully furnished cafe and restaurant with BlackBixon-themed wall graffiti and art pieces, is located along a tree-lined street on Jalan Inai, off Jalan Tun Razak, filled with old bungalows interspersed with offices. The Cafe has a total area of 5,993 sq. ft. occupying two floors and can accommodate up to 200 pax while the roof top garden opens up to a spectacular view of the Kuala Lumpur skyline.

The Cafe caters to families as well as office workers looking for nourishing and tasty Western classics such as freshly prepared breads and pastries to a wide selection of hearty and delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner favourites accompanied by specialty coffees and must-try BlackBixon signature drinks. BlackBixon specialty coffees are brewed from premium arabica beans specially selected from the best plantations in Rwanda and Brazil.

The official launch was attended by Yang Berhormat Senator Dato’ Sri Ti Lian Ker, Deputy Minister of Youth & Sports, Malaysia.

Mr. Khoo Chee Kong, Managing Director of BB2GO, said, “Following years of planning, the BlackBixon Cafe & Restaurant is a culmination of a dream that started with the distribution of healthy coffee beverages – energy, nutritional and original variants – under our concept of [email protected] @office @anywhere bringing…