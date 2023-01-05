Blackface controversy hits Spain’s Three Kings parade

(CNN) — A Spanish tradition of people wearing blackface to represent one of the Three Wise Men — or Three Kings — in parades across the country has sparked calls to end the controversial practice.

The events are held on January 6 to celebrate the arrival of the wise men (“reyes magos”) into Bethlehem for the birth of Christ. People fill the streets and exchange gifts in the evening to mark the end of the Christmas season in Spain.

One of the wise men, Balthazar, is often depicted as a Middle Eastern or Black man in art, according to Western church tradition.

In several Spanish towns and cities, including Alcoy in Valencia and Igualada in Catalonia, Balthazar’s assistants wear blackface during parades.

Criticism of this controversial practice has grown in recent years, with calls for the use of blackface to be scrapped and for Balthazar to be played by a Black person.

People at the parades wear blackface to emulate Balthazar. Cristina Quicler/AFP/Getty Images

Afrofeminas, an…