Blackline Safety Launches First EU Service Centre – Press Release

Centre reinforces Blackline’s commitment to customer care, distribution partners in key European markets

Blackline Safety Corp. BLN, a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced the launch of its first European Union (EU)-based service centre.

As Blackline has achieved 118% revenue growth over the last two years in Europe, the service centre is designed to meet heightened customer demand across the region. The facility occupies a dedicated area within Blackline’s French site, strategically located in the industrial heart of north-eastern France near Lille, and is staffed by an established in-house team of technical and product specialists. Blackline will provide local customer service and offer rentals for Europe out of the centre.

“With an expanding customer base across Europe, Blackline recognises the need for dedicated regional support in the EU,” said Simon Rich, Sales Director, Blackline Safety Europe. “Our connected safety wearables and area gas monitors offer a high degree of configurability for a variety of job functions and situations, as well as over-the-air firmware updates which can significantly reduce downtime, and the cost and complexity of fleet management. The ability to offer hands-on service and device maintenance on the continent should the need for service or repair arise, is key to keeping those devices out in the field where they belong, for the maximum possible time.”

The launch coincides with successful quality and environmental audits of Blackline Safety Europe’s existing ISO 9001 Quality Management and ISO 14001 Environmental Management standards in both its flagship facility in Colchester, United Kingdom and French office, demonstrating the company’s continued commitment to operating sustainably and delivering top quality products and systems.

The new service centre will also support Blackline Safety’s rental offering in Europe, starting in late spring. Already established in North America, Blackline offers…