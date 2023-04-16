Blackmagic Design Announces New DeckLink IP HD – Press Release

New family of capture and play back PCIe cards for 2110 IP broadcast systems.

NAB 2023 – Blackmagic Design today announced DeckLink IP, a new family of PCIe cards that capture and playback 10-bit uncompressed, broadcast quality video directly into 2110 IP based broadcast systems. DeckLink IP cards support multiple video channels plus each channel can capture and play back at the same time. DeckLink IP provides total IP network security as all video is captured and played back using the DeckLink IP’s frame buffers, which act like a video based firewall isolating the ethernet port from anything other than video and audio. DeckLink IP will be available in June from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from US$345.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230416005047/en/

New family of capture and play back PCIe cards for 2110 IP broadcast systems. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The DeckLink IP will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2023 booth #N2601.

DeckLink IP cards are the easiest way to capture and play back video directly into 2110 IP based broadcast systems. They have the same DeckLink features so all customers existing software will just work. This means customers can build racks of servers generating broadcast graphics, virtual sets, or GPU based AI image processing, all directly integrated into 2110 IP broadcast infrastructure. Customers can even use DaVinci Resolve for 2110 IP based broadcast editing workstations! DeckLink IP features a high speed PCIe connection so it works on the latest Mac Pro, Windows and Linux computers.

There are three models in the new DeckLink IP family. DeckLink IP HD features 3 channels of capture and playback to 2110 IP broadcast systems via a single RJ45 style Ethernet connection. DeckLink IP HD Optical features 3 channels of capture and playback to 2110 IP broadcast systems via an SFP based optical fiber Ethernet connection. DeckLink IP/SDI HD…