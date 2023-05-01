BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quart… – Press Release

GAAP Net Investment Income (“NII”) was $8.9 million, or $0.12 per share in the first quarter, representing a 9.5% increase from prior quarter NII of $8.1 million, or $0.11 per share. First quarter NII provided dividend coverage of 122% on a GAAP basis, up from the prior quarter dividend coverage of 112%.

Net Asset Value (“NAV”) increased to $319.8 million as of March 31, 2023, up from $318.5 million as of December 31, 2022; NAV per share increased to $4.41 per share from $4.39 per share as of December 31, 2022.

Gross deployments during the first quarter were $37.6 million, substantially all of which were in first lien loans. The weighted average yield on gross deployments during the quarter was 11.9%, up from 11.5% on deployments in the prior quarter. During the quarter, 8 new portfolio companies were added bringing total portfolio companies held at quarter-end to 121, up from 116 at the end of 2022 and 86 at the end of 2021. Gross repayments during the quarter were $20.7 million, including full exits from 3 existing portfolio companies, including two legacy investments which further reduced exposure to non-core legacy assets to less than 1% of total portfolio fair market value.

The Company’s weighted-average portfolio yield as of March 31, 2023 increased to 12.4% based on total portfolio fair value, up from 11.9% as of December 31, 2022. The increase was largely driven by a rise in LIBOR and SOFR rates during the quarter.

Net leverage was 0.81x as of March 31, 2023, up from 0.77x as of December 31, 2022, driven by new net deployments. Total available liquidity for deployment into portfolio company investments, including cash, was $98.2 million, subject to leverage and borrowing base restrictions.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation BKCC (“BCIC” or the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on July 6, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of…