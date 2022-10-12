Blake denies laundering Watson’s ‘stolen’ money

Bruce Blake (courtesy Jamaican Gleaner)

(CNS): Bruce Blake, a former football executive with both CIFA and CONCACAF, has denied money laundering and false accounting in relation to a scheme where, prosecutors say, he helped his colleague Canover Watson hide more than $1.5 million, the proceeds of scam invoices for football kit. Blake claimed the work he did for Canover Watson was legitimate and he was unaware of any potential crimes his long-time friend may have been committing.

Blake is also accused of making false statements to CIFA’s auditors about the origin of two loans or sponsorship deals used to pay down an existing loan the local football association had with Fidelity Bank.

The crown says this is the main motivation for Watson scamming the money from CONCACAF. Paying down the legitimate CIFA loan was essential if Jeff Webb, their friend and at the time a FIFA vice president, was going to become Sepp Blatter’s successor as president of the worldwide…