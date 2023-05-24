Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz Named Official Training Kit Sponsor of Rob McElhenney … – Press Release

The sparkling beverage company “made to taste” by Blake Lively will be an official sponsor for both the women’s and men’s sides.

Today, Betty Buzz, Blake Lively’s sparkling beverage company, was announced as the official training kit sponsor of Wrexham AFC, the recently promoted Welsh football team, for the 2023-2024 season for both the women’s and men’s sides. You can preview the new training kit here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005573/en/

Betty Buzz Founder Blake Lively said, “The owners of Wrexham AFC reached out to me through official channels. Our team had, of course, heard of Wrexham AFC but once we officially learned about their refreshing vision, we knew it was the right official fit for our refreshing sparkling beverage. Officially.”

Wrexham AFC was brought to prominence in the United States following the purchase of the club by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in 2021, and the unveiling of their television series documenting the team and community, Welcome to Wrexham. Betty Buzz will be a featured sponsor on the team’s training kits and remain on the sleeve for the women’s team. The new training kits will be available for purchase soon on the Wrexham AFC website and in-store at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham AFC’s home stadium.

Wrexham AFC Co-Chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds commented, “Betty Buzz pairs well with any beverage – whether it’s Ryan’s Aviation Gin or Rob’s Four Walls Whiskey. But if any of you pair it with Rob’s Four Walls Whiskey, Ryan will hunt you down and make you regret that choice. You can also just drink it alone! Anything but pairing it with Rob’s delicious whiskey.”

Betty Buzz will also be taking over the naming rights of the hospitality suite used by the co-chairmen at the Racecourse Ground, set to be redesigned this June. Additionally, Betty Buzz will be a traveling sponsor of the Wrexham AFC American tour – the first…