Blank Rome Adds Corporate Transactions Pro Robert Handler in Los Angeles – Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Robert Handler has joined the firm’s Corporate, M&A, and Securities practice group as senior counsel in the Los Angeles office. A corporate transactions pro with a focus on middle-market private businesses, Rob joins Blank Rome from Glaser Weil where he served as a partner in the Corporate and Real Estate groups.

Rob’s addition continues the strategic growth of Blank Rome’s Los Angeles and Orange County offices, which have expanded to over 70 attorneys since welcoming prominent corporate, finance, M&A, IP, privacy, and real estate attorneys over the last two years. Rob also strengthens the firm’s highly ranked national corporate practice, which has added nearly 20 attorneys over the past two years in Los Angeles, Houston, and New York.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob to our Los Angeles office,” said Grant Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “Rob is well known for being a trusted legal and business advisor, and we are confident that our clients on the West Coast and throughout the country will benefit from Rob’s experienced counsel.”

Rob focuses his practice on the representation of middle-market private businesses and their high-net-worth owners on a wide range of matters, including structuring and forming businesses; commercial financing; purchases, sales, financing, and leasing of real estate; mergers and acquisitions; and licensing intellectual property. Rob frequently serves as outside general counsel to such businesses. Over the course of his career, Rob has represented companies from sole proprietors to the Fortune 500, spanning commercial banking, finance, film production, fashion design and manufacturing, commodities, commercial leasing, and more.

He is also well regarded in the Los Angeles-based fashion industry, where he represents clients in M&A and IP licensing transactions and is active as a counselor and board member on several industry…