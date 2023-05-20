Blast-Off Day: Lancashire beat Derbyshire in T20 double invoice opener

Vitality Blast-Off Day, Edgbaston: Derbyshire 179-5 (20 overs): Madsen 50, Du Plooy 33, Donald 30*; Wood 3-31 Lancashire 183-6 (19.2 overs): Wells 66, Mitchell 31; Chappell 2-33, Zaman 2-41 Lancashire (2 pts) won by four wickets Scorecard

Lancashire Lightning became the first T20 Blast winners of 2023 as opener Luke Wells inspired them to a four-wicket victory over Derbyshire Falcons.

In the first of the day’s two matches on this Vitality Blast-off Edgbaston double bill, 32-year-old Wells starred with a rapid 66 off 35 balls.

Lancashire reached 183-6 as they overhauled the Derbyshire total of 179-5 to win with four balls to spare.

Birmingham Bears play Yorkshire Vikings in the second game at 18:30 BST.

The Derbyshire total was underpinned by a 50 off 35 balls from former skipper Wayne Madsen – but it looked like proving no more than par on a good batting pitch.

Wells showed that it was as he belted the ball to all parts to complete his maiden T20 half-century and lead Lancashire, who were…