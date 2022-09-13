Blinken calls Iran’s newest response to nuclear deal proposal a ‘step backward’



Washington

CNN

—



Iran has taken “a step backward” with its latest response to a nuclear deal proposal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, calling a near-term agreement “unlikely.”

“What we’ve seen over the last week or so in Iran’s response to the proposal put forward by the European Union is clearly a step backward and makes prospects for an agreement in the near-term, I would say, unlikely,” Blinken told reporters, speaking from Mexico City, where he met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The United States and Iran have traded responses via the European Union to a proposal put forward by the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell. Iran submitted its initial answer in mid-August; the US replied to it about a week later.

Earlier this month, Iran sent its latest answer, which a State Department spokesperson called “not…