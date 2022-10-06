Blockchain on the Beach Barbados to launch Krypto for Kids Caribbean at the Univ… – Press Release

Bridgetown, Barbados, Oct 5, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Blockchain on the Beach, an educational gathering exploring blockchain technology, is partnering with the University of the West Indies at Cave Hill, Bermuda’s Ministry of Economy and Labour, Sandy Lane Trust, and Thirty Global LiveStream Partners including the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship to launch Krypto for Kids Caribbean October 8 in an oceanside conference geared toward young people and highlighting financial literacy and emerging technologies.

The event will also feature the launch of the SHEQONOMI Global Blockchain Scholars Program. SHEQONOMI, a global multi-platform podcast listening app built by women powered by girls, is the main producer of Blockchain on the Beach Barbados and Krypto For Kids Caribbean. This week, they will be selecting 50 young leaders from secondary schools across Barbados and various departments across UWI to join our in-person event along with many more curious minds joining virtually. Live attendees will be joined via livestream to schools across Barbados, Bermuda, Antigua, Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, Iceland, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, the United States and other participating nations to learn about cryptocurrency, blockchain mining, art and music NFTs, and more. To join in person or LIVESTREAM: PLEASE REGISTER (https://form.typeform.com/to/d1fr4gOi).

The full-day invitation-only program will welcome 100 attendees in person and is encouraging interested parents, teachers, those curious about blockchain to participate in Barbados. Anyone interested is also invited to join the event virtually. Global partners include Jaime Leverton from HUT8 Mining, Sanjeev Birari from Realto Group, Aaron Hunte from RAMI Global, Maxim Sindall from Altura, Danish Choudhary from FMFW, Coral Wells from ConnecTech Coding, along with local MetaVerse and NFT experts from Barbados including Zoe Osbourne, Xavier Jhon-Claire, and Haleek. Shontelle Layne, SHEQONOMI Barbados and Krypto for Kids Caribbean…