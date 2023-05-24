Blockchain Technology Market Worth USD 137.8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 67.57… – Press Release

New York, USA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Blockchain Technology Market Information by Service Provider, Organization Size, Application, End Users, and Region – Forecast till 2030″, Blockchain Technology Market could thrive at a rate of 67.57% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 137.8 Billion by the end of the year 2030



Market Synopsis:

Blockchain technology has emerged as a game-changer in the digital world, providing a secure and transparent platform for recording transactions. It is a decentralized digital ledger that allows for secure, transparent, and tamper-proof storage and transfer of data. Blockchain technology offers a range of benefits, including security, transparency, immutability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

The uses and applications of blockchain technology are diverse and far-reaching. It is commonly used in finance and banking for secure and transparent transactions. It is also used in supply chain management to track the movement of goods, and in healthcare for secure and transparent storage and sharing of patient data. Other applications include identity verification, voting systems, and digital asset management.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Blockchain Technology industry include

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Coinbase

Blockchain Tech LTD

Eathport

BitFury Group Ltd

Ripple Labs Inc

Deloitte

Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Abra Inc

Chain Inc

Digital Asset Holdings

Antier Solutions

Latest Industry Updates (December 2020) – PayPal announced that it would enable its customers to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies using their PayPal accounts. This move is seen as a major endorsement of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies and is expected to increase mainstream adoption of these technologies.

Scope of the Report -…