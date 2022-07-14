Blockpass and BlockOn Capital Partner over India Blockchain Week – Benzinga – Press Release

HONG KONG, July 15, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Blockpass, the Safe Network for Crypto, is announcing a partnership with BlockOn, the worldwide blockchain venture builder & firm. As part of this move, Blockpass will provide information, updates and coverage of BlockOn’s events, and BlockOn has invited Blockpass to speak at its India Blockchain Week (IBW – https://www.inblockchainweek.com/ ) event, which covers a whole host of themes from NFTs to Governments to Start-Ups over its 7 days.

BlockOn incubates and accelerates projects which promote a better ecosystem for cryptocurrency and blockchain companies by leveraging its network, infrastructure, visibility and funds. BlockOn guides innovators in the development of their ideas and road maps, accelerates their development and customer acquisition efforts, connects with and secures investment and partnerships, and gains visibility through online and in-person community building efforts. In addition it also hosts blockchain events in the ASEAN region and beyond. Through its efforts, BlockOn is committed to revolutionizing the world and professionalizing the blockchain space.

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users. Currently with more than one million verified user identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and thousands of companies have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users with reusable digital identity profiles.

