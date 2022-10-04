Blood financial institution makes enchantment for O-negative kind

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Blood Bank is making a critical appeal for Type O-negative blood. All eligible individuals are being asked to donate blood immediately. Supply chain delays from the US due to Hurricane Ian has slowed the receipt of blood, so health officials here said they need to increase local blood donations to meet the needs of patients. Healthy volunteers are also encouraged to donate blood throughout the year to help maintain a stable blood supply.

Just 2.4% of residents are currently blood donors but the HSA is aiming to more than double the number to reach at least 5% of the population.

People under 18 and over 70 or with serious conditions are excluded from giving blood. Anyone who lived in the UK for a cumulative period of at least three months between 1980 and 1996 cannot donate blood because of the outbreak of a fatal variant of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. People who have had COVID-19 in the past can give blood but those who may have been…