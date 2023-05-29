Blue Diamond Resorts’ Royalton Cayo Santa Maria Named as The Best All Inclusive … – Press Release

TORONTO, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Diamond Resorts, one of the leading global providers of all-inclusive resorts, is thrilled to announce that Royalton Cayo Santa Maria has been recognized as the Best All-Inclusive in the Caribbean by TripAdvisor’s prestigious Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best awards. This exceptional achievement underscores the resort’s commitment to delivering unparalleled vacation experiences. In addition, Blue Diamond Resorts celebrates a total of 18 honored properties, solidifying its position as a top-rated hospitality provider.



TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best awards recognize the finest hotels and accommodations worldwide, based on millions of reviews and opinions from travelers. Royalton Cayo Santa Maria has secured its place as the number one all-inclusive resort in the Caribbean, affirming its dedication to providing exceptional hospitality and guest satisfaction. The resort also received recognition as the 19th among the top all-inclusive resorts worldwide, the 2nd among the Top Hotels in the Caribbean, and the 6th among Luxury Caribbean resorts.

Blue Diamond Resorts is proud to highlight other esteemed properties that have received this prestigious accolade. Planet Hollywood Costa Rica, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, was ranked as the 12th Best Luxury Resort in all of Central America, further showcasing the brand’s commitment to luxury and unique guest experiences. Moreover, Mystique Casa Perla by Royalton was named the 6th Best Hottest New Hotel in the World, a testament to its innovative and captivating offerings.

“We are delighted to have 18 of our resorts recognized in the esteemed 2023 Travellers’ Choice Awards on TripAdvisor,” said Jordi Pelfort, President, Blue Diamond Resorts. “This remarkable achievement reflects our unwavering dedication to excellence and guest satisfaction. We are proud to provide exceptional vacation experiences across our diverse portfolio of resorts.”

The…