BluEdge Celebrates 125th Anniversary by Moving into Largest Facility to Date – Press Release

BluEdge celebrates 125 years in business as they settles into their new, 60,000 sq. ft. facility in Carlstadt, NJ.

CARLSTADT, N.J., June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — BluEdge, a national leader in experiential marketing and business technology solutions, is proud to announce the opening of our brand new facilty located in Carlstadt, NJ. This 60,000 sq. ft. facility has allowed BluEdge to invest in the team and equipment needed to elevate its Experiential Environments capabilities, including adding a Durst grand format printer, a Kern laser cutting and engraving machine, a paint booth, and a Multicam CNC Waterjet, amongst other machines.

“BluEdge’s strategy is to become the premier provider of high-end Creative Graphics and Experiential Environments in the United States. This move is a critical step in achieving that vision by giving us a facility that is unmatched in our industry,” says, Doug Magid, President. “Our rapid growth in sales in our Creative Graphics division has necessitated that we quadruple our space in the last two years alone. We have used that space to increase our production capacity by multiples, add a brand new Experiential Environment unit with exciting new capabilities, as well as increasing our previous 3d printing capabilities.”

Doug Magid continued by discussing how the new facility will help to improve internal workflows, “We’ve used the opportunity to redesign our operations from the ground up to create the ideal production environment. Co-locating our large and small format creative graphics capabilities will be a home run for our clients, because it broadly expands what we can do for them. Furthermore, it also creates an environment where the associates in these units collaborate across disciplines to foster their greater creative juices from ideation through craftsmanship of a final product. Associates have more opportunities to learn and expand their own skill sets, and move within the organization. And they also have a brand new…