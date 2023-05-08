BLUETTI Helps Make Mother’s Day Special With Various Power Solutions – Press Release

TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ — BLUETTI, a leading company in the renewable energy storage industry, announces a special promotion for Mother’s Day from May 6th to 18th. This event features BLUETTI’s top-notch power solutions to help make Mother’s Day celebration memorable.

Spoiling Mom with a Relaxing Outing

To make the outdoor experience even more enjoyable, a portable power station like the BLUETTI EB3A, or EB70S is a must-have. They weigh between 10 lbs to 21.4 lbs and are about the size of an average shoebox. With multiple outputs, they can simultaneously charge phones, laptops, car fridges, drones, fans, lamps, and more. Never miss a great moment due to a dead battery with the help of these mobile power solutions.

Empower Road Trip With Mom

Going on a road trip with Mom will create lasting memories. BLUETTI AC series, such as AC200P, and AC300, is perfect for off-grid living. They come with 2,000W to 3,000W power that can run most RV appliances easily, such as hair dryers, micro ovens, air fryers, and more. For an extended stay, choose the AC300, which can store 3,072Wh to 12,288Wh of power by pairing it with B300 batteries. Even if depleted, it can be filled up by car or solar panels quickly. Its maximum solar charging rate of 2,400W ensures that green and clean energy is always available anywhere.

Gift Mom Solid Power & Great Convenience

Giving a gift that makes mom’s daily life more secure can be meaningful. BLUETTI AC500 home battery systems are great options to consider. It has a responsive UPS function that takes over the house within 20 milliseconds of detecting an outage. The AC500 can work with B300S for a flexible capacity ranging from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh, enough power for household emergencies lasting up to a fews days. With a 5,000W large output, the AC500 can power nearly all home appliances, such as fridges, ovens, and high-powered tools.

