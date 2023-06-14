BMC and the University of Oxford Saïd Business School announce strategic relatio… – Press Release

Three-Year Research Program to Provide Insights into How Large Multinationals Can Unlock Data and the Power of AI to Drive Business Value

BMC Joins Oxford Future of Marketing Initiative (FOMI) to address some of the most difficult and complex business and marketing challenges

HOUSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, announced a strategic relationship with the University of Oxford Saïd Business School that includes membership in the Oxford Future of Marketing Initiative (FOMI) and a three-year innovation research project. The research will investigate the unique challenges and trade-offs faced by large multinational organizations in highly regulated industries while identifying best practices for unlocking the business value of data by leveraging AI.

“In today’s data-driven economy, large multinationals are increasingly recognizing the potential value of data for driving business growth, enhancing operational efficiency, and improving the decision-making process,” stated Pinar Ozcan, Ph.D., Professor of Innovation, Saïd Business School, the University of Oxford. “We look forward to collaborating with BMC on this research project to uncover the different approaches and best practices that organizations can adopt to derive value from their data and AI.”

Organizations face multiple challenges in leveraging their data due to the varying data formats and structures, hindering data integration and analysis. Organizations must navigate complex data privacy regulations, data protection laws, and industry-specific guidelines in highly regulated industries like finance and healthcare. Achieving compliance requires substantial resources and expertise to ensure that data collection, storage, and sharing align with legal and ethical requirements. Through this research initiative, BMC and the University of Oxford Saïd Business School will identify the challenges organizations face using existing…