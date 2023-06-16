BNSF is Prepared for Intermodal Volume Increases Through the West Coast – Press Release

BNSF Railway Company (BNSF) is ready for increasing intermodal volume through the West Coast ports after the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) announced that they reached tentative contract agreements on Wednesday.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230616381077/en/

BNSF Intermodal train rolls through the desert outside of Barstow, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are beginning an exciting chapter in the future of the West Coast ports, and BNSF has made key investments over the past several years in preparation to support both immediate and long-term volume growth for intermodal, our largest segment with the most growth potential,” said Katie Farmer, President and CEO.

Since 2019, BNSF has spent more than $2 billion in capital expansion, increasing the overall capacity of its tracks, railcars and facilities. These investments have increased BNSF main line track capacity by 58 miles, totaling approximately 30,000 feet for new production tracks and approximately 6,000 new parking spaces at BNSF intermodal facilities. BNSF is also actively deploying new technologies to improve consistency, capacity, and customer experience. “We’re creating an integrated intermodal network, both physically and digitally to ensure we are a supply chain partner of choice into the future,” said Tom Williams, Group Vice President, Consumer Products.

Recently, BNSF has expanded capacity at its intermodal facilities on the West Coast by increasing parking capacity at its Los Angeles intermodal facility by 500 spaces and installing new crane stacking technology, as well as added transloading capacity in the Seattle region. Additionally, BNSF is continuing a multi-year project to increase efficiency at its San Bernardino intermodal facility in the Inland Empire, and has positioned 100 locomotives as a “ready fleet” across the West Coast and other…