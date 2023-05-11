BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Mo… – Press Release

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. DCF today announced a monthly cash distribution of $0.035 per share of common stock, payable on June 26, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2023. The ex-dividend date is June 8, 2023. The previous distribution declared in April was $0.050 per share of common stock.

By reducing the Fund’s monthly distribution amount, the Fund is attempting to strike a balance between its investment objectives of seeking to provide high current income and of returning at least the Original NAV (as defined below) on or about December 1, 2024 (the “Termination Date”).1 The Fund currently intends to set aside and retain in its net assets a portion of its net investment income, and possibly all or a portion of its capital gains. This will reduce the amounts otherwise available for distribution prior to the Termination Date, and the Fund may incur taxes on such retained amount. Such retained income or capital gains, net of any taxes, will constitute a portion of the liquidating distribution returned to holders of Common Shares on or about the Termination Date.

As portfolio and market conditions may change, the distribution rate, the composition of distributions and the Fund’s policy to declare distributions monthly may be subject to change, including by the Fund’s Board of Directors.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world’s largest asset managers, with $1.9 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from seven investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY…