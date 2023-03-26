Boat Race 2023: Cambridge’s women and men full boat race double

Cambridge have won the women’s race every year since 2016

Cambridge’s men won the Boat Race to complete a double for the university over rivals Oxford.

They held off a late charge from Oxford on choppy waters to win by just over a length for their fourth victory in the past five races.

Earlier, Cambridge’s women took victory by four and and quarter lengths over Oxford despite a protest from their opponents over potential encroachment.

It was a sixth straight win for the women’s team.

“The rush of emotions when we crossed the line, there’s nothing like it,” said Cambridge men’s cox Jasper Parish, whose brother Ollie was also part of the team.

“That was the time of our lives, I’ll remember this for a long time.”

The Cambridge boat earned an early warning from umpire Tony Reynolds as Oxford, with the weight advantage, pulled ahead early in the race.

A bold move from Jasper Parish paid off when he steered his crew closer to the bank in Fulham hoping to find friendlier waters.

This gave…