Bobcat Donates $250,000 to Parks to Promote Sustainability and Cultivate Communi… – Press Release

Five parks each receive $50,000 for park restoration, beautification or enhancement needs and a new Bobcat zero-turn mower

Bobcat Company, a global compact equipment, innovation and worksite solutions brand, has extended five grants, each worth $50,000, to parks across the nation as part of its partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).

In addition to the grant offering, every park and recreation department that applied for the grant—regardless of receiving the grant or not—will receive a new Bobcat zero-turn mower to help them accomplish more for their community spaces.

The recipients of the $50,000 grants include City of Stonecrest in Stonecrest, Ga.; Davidson County Parks and Recreation in Lexington, N.C.; City of Buffalo Parks in Buffalo, N.Y.; San Antonio River Authority in San Antonio, Texas; and City of Auburn Parks, Arts & Recreation in Auburn, Wash.

“Our commitment to positively impact communities is ingrained in all of us at Bobcat, and we are humbled to give back to these deserving communities in support of this mission,” said Mike Ballweber, president, Doosan Bobcat North America. “By supporting sustainability efforts today, we can offer a better tomorrow to the generations to come.”

Through Bobcat and NRPA’s shared commitment to creating vibrant and sustainable community park and recreation areas, the grant dollars will support various restoration, sustainability, beautification or enhancement activities at these sites.

The grant recipients’ plans include: