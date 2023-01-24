Bode makes twentieth century garments for twenty first century individuals

Written by Nick Remsen, CNN

A few weeks ago, Mick Jagger posted a holiday message to his Instagram feed while wearing a deep red paisley shirt, its pattern whirling with canary yellow and inky black details. The piece had something nostalgically glamourous about it: Decadent yet comfortable, it was as befitting of Jagger’s bohemian rockstar aesthetic as it was his timeless presence. “Maybe he got it for Christmas,” joked Emily Adams Bode Aujla, creator of the garment and founder of its eponymous label, Bode, over a Zoom call from Paris.

Since launching her New York City-based brand in 2016, Bode Aujla’s designs — often repurposed from meticulously-studied vintage garments — have been spotted on a range of celebrity tastemakers including Harry Styles, Jordan Peele, Bruno Mars, the Jonas Brothers and many more. “With his tour,” said Bode Aujla, “(Harry) was signed with Gucci, but he’s one…