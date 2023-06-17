Boeing Forecasts Demand for 42,600 New Commercial Jets Over Next 20 Years – Boei… – Press Release

LE BOURGET, France, June 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With a resurgence in international traffic and domestic air travel back to pre-pandemic levels, Boeing BA today projected global demand for 42,595 new commercial jets by 2042, valued at $8 trillion. Boeing released its 2023 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), the company’s forecast of 20-year demand for commercial airplanes and services, in advance of the Paris Air Show.

The new CMO comes three years after the pandemic grounded most of the global fleet. Key findings include:

Passenger traffic continuing to outpace global economic growth of 2.6%.

The global fleet nearly doubling to 48,600 jets, expanding 3.5% per year.

Airlines replacing about half of the global fleet with new, more fuel-efficient models.

“The aviation industry has demonstrated resilience and adaptability after unprecedented disruption, with airlines responding to challenges, simplifying their fleets, improving efficiency and capitalizing on resurgent demand,” said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. “Looking to the future of air travel, our 2023 CMO reflects further evolution of passenger traffic tied to global growth of the middle class, investments in sustainability, continued growth for low-cost carriers, and air cargo demand to serve evolving supply chains and express cargo delivery.”

Boeing’s projections for regional demand and key trends through 2042 include: