Bola Tinubu: Who’s Nigeria’s new President-elect?

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged the winner of a closely fought contest for Nigeria’s presidency. But who is the man who will lead Africa’s largest economy – as well as inherit its plethora of economic and security crises?

Tinubu, who turns 71 later this month, was governor in Lagos between 1999 and 2007, where he is credited with pioneering reforms that led to transformation of the state, now Nigeria’s economic hub.

He will become Nigeria’s fifth president since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999, emerging as winner for the country’s top job on his first attempt.

However, opposition parties have rejected the results and say they will challenge it in court. The election was marred by reports of voter suppression, and outbreaks of violence, particularly in Tinubu’s stronghold Lagos. Voters also faced lengthy delays and some…