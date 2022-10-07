Bolsonaro hurries up funds to the poor as election looms



Sao Paulo

CNN

—



Brazil’s government has announced plans to accelerate this month’s welfare payments to the needy, as President Jair Bolsonaro prepares to face leftwing rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a second-round election.

Payments of R$600 ($120) under the Auxilio Brasil program will be sent to over 20 million families between October 11 and 25, as well a gas voucher for over 5.5 million Brazilian families.

The financial aid was originally scheduled to be disbursed the following week, from October 18 to 31.

The Auxilio Brasil program debuted under President Jair Bolsonaro’s presidency, and the right-wing leader has campaigned for a second term in part on promises to continue paying the monthly benefit.

He will face da Silva during a run-off vote on Oct. 30.

“Why wouldn’t we help the poor population because of the election…