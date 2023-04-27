Bombardier Announces the Election of its Board of Directors – Press Release

MONTRÉAL, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier announces that all nominees in its management proxy circular dated March 13, 2023, were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier today. Detailed results of the ballot for the election of directors are below.
Election of Directors
Following a vote, each of the following 13 candidates proposed by management was elected a director of Bombardier:
|Candidates
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|Pierre Beaudoin
|137,810,921
|95.96%
|5,798,929
|4.04
|%
|Joanne Bissonnette
|140,203,289
|97.63%
|3,406,576
|2.37
|%
|Charles Bombardier
|140,265,123
|97.67%
|3,344,743
|2.33
|%
|Rose Damen
|142,391,621
|99.15%
|1,218,244
|0.85
|%
|Diane Fontaine
|140,227,354
|97.64%
|3,382,512
|2.36
|%
|Ji-Xun Foo
|142,011,385
|98.89%
|1,598,480
|1.11
|%
|Diane Giard
|140,022,309
|97.50%
|3,587,557
|2.50
|%
|Anthony R. Graham
|141,977,977
|98.86%
|1,631,889
|1.14
|%
|Éric Martel
|141,617,771
|98.61%
|1,992,094
|1.39
|%
|Douglas R. Oberhelman
|137,937,181
|96.05%
|5,672,524
|3.95
|%
|Melinda Rogers-Hixon
|140,818,108
|98.06%
|2,791,758
|1.94
|%
|Eric Sprunk
|142,024,254
|98.90%
|1,585,612
|1.10
|%
|Antony N. Tyler
|140,890,666
|98.11%
|2,719,199
|1.89
|%
