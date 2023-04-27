Bombardier Announces the Election of its Board of Directors – Press Release

MONTRÉAL, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier announces that all nominees in its management proxy circular dated March 13, 2023, were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier today. Detailed results of the ballot for the election of directors are below.



Election of Directors

Following a vote, each of the following 13 candidates proposed by management was elected a director of Bombardier:

Candidates Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Pierre Beaudoin 137,810,921 95.96% 5,798,929 4.04 % Joanne Bissonnette 140,203,289 97.63% 3,406,576 2.37 % Charles Bombardier 140,265,123 97.67% 3,344,743 2.33 % Rose Damen 142,391,621 99.15% 1,218,244 0.85 % Diane Fontaine 140,227,354 97.64% 3,382,512 2.36 % Ji-Xun Foo 142,011,385 98.89% 1,598,480 1.11 % Diane Giard 140,022,309 97.50% 3,587,557 2.50 % Anthony R. Graham 141,977,977 98.86% 1,631,889 1.14 % Éric Martel 141,617,771 98.61% 1,992,094 1.39 % Douglas R. Oberhelman 137,937,181 96.05% 5,672,524 3.95 % Melinda Rogers-Hixon 140,818,108 98.06% 2,791,758 1.94 % Eric Sprunk 142,024,254 98.90% 1,585,612 1.10 % Antony N. Tyler 140,890,666 98.11% 2,719,199 1.89 %

