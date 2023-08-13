Bonerge Lifescience opened its new manufacturing facility to further support the… – Press Release

Bonerge Lifescience, an innovative nutraceutical manufacturer, started to put its newly built factory into operation. The new factory is focusing on manufacturing innovative plant extracts including BefisetinTM, Bonerge’s branded fisetin ingredient. This strategic production expansion accelerates the development of Bonerge’s existing and upcoming branded ingredients.

“The new manufacturing facility is one of the cornerstones for us to elevate our products, enabling the company to bring more innovative branded ingredients to the market,” said Allen Ge, CEO of Bonerge Lifescience.

Bonerge’s new state-of-the-art, 70,000-square-meter manufacturing facility is located in Hunan, China. The well-developed factory holds a full set of world-class manufacturing quality certifications, which include cGMP, GMP+, FSSC22000, HACCP, ISO22000, Halal, Kosher, USDA Organic, Ecocert, Organic Standard Certifications, to meet the requirements from clients.

Housed with the world’s leading production equipment and automatic control systems, the new factory makes optimized productivity and stabilized product quality into reality. Some of the featured equipment are continuous countercurrent extraction unit, three-action film-decomposed pipe evaporator, a vacuum flash drying unit, spray drying tower. The three-action film-decomposed pipe evaporator has a capacity of 8,000kg/h and the continuous countercurrent extraction unit has a capacity of 3000kg/h. Bonerge’s branded fisetin-BeFisetinTM– is produced on the modern production line to achieve the maximum output with the minimal usage of chemicals.

The million-dollar invested analytical lab is equipped with more than 20 major analytical instruments and covers an area of 2000m2. The detection standard could comply with the US, EU, Japan, China, Korea and other international standards. The accuracy of quantitative analysis is greatly improved by being equipped with LC-MS, LC-MS-MS, GC-MS-MS, HPLC, ICP-MS, etc. The analytical lab is…