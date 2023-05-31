Bonterra Accelerates Expansion of Employee Engagement Solutions Through Acquisit… – Press Release

Bonterra adds leading employee impact technology company to portfolio of landscape defining social good solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bonterra™, a social good software company focused on powering those who power social impact, earlier today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire WeSpire, a leading provider of purpose-driven employee engagement software empowering CSR & ESG teams. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

WeSpire brings capabilities, programs, and people to expand our engagement offering through a suite of integrated solutions, including giving and volunteering, wellbeing, sustainability, and diversity, equity, and inclusion – each with the capability to automate, track, and measure programs that have typically been managed in a siloed and manual manner. The WeSpire platform leverages behavioral science content and techniques that increase employee capacity, drive up motivation, and nudge participants to act.

In welcoming WeSpire, Bonterra immediately expands and accelerates its offering and presence in the large and mid-sized corporate social responsibility market for current and future enterprise customers. Looking forward, integrating Bonterra’s current best-in-class grants management and employee giving tools with WeSpire will also allow for companies and nonprofit organizations of all sizes to transform their approach to employee engagement, allowing them to efficiently deliver programs that power lasting change.

“We are excited to welcome the WeSpire team and their customers into the Bonterra family. As a company dedicated to powering social impact, we recognize the critical role of employee engagement in driving positive change. With WeSpire’s expertise in this area, guided by Susan’s leadership, we’re excited to continue investing in solutions that empower employees and…