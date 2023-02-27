Boomi Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Integration Software an… – Press Release

IDC MarketScape says “As one of the founders of cloud integration, Boomi has a strong track record of providing integration solutions to businesses of multiple sizes and in many regions and industries.”

This latest recognition builds upon numerous industry accolades Boomi has earned, including being positioned as a leader in three comparative marketplace reports covering the iPaaS space within the past year.

BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that Boomi has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Integration Software and Services (iPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50244723, February 2023). The inaugural IDC MarketScape study assesses the cloud integration software and services (also referred to as iPaaS) market among 12 select vendors and evaluates the strengths of their offerings.

Boomi named a Leader in Cloud Integration Software and Services by IDC MarketScape (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the report, “Integration is a foundational connectivity automation technology that not only unlocks immediate business benefits but also replaces technical debt that was previously used to connect applications, making it easier to replace outdated legacy applications.”

The report notes, “As one of the original cloud-based integration tools, Boomi has considerable experience solving on-premises and multicloud integration scenarios and older protocols, as well as connecting to [software as a service] SaaS applications. Boomi has more connectors than any other integration provider evaluated, some of which can be modified, although some are at an additional cost.”

The report also notes, “Customers report strong satisfaction with Boomi, as evidenced by strong renewal rates from existing customers. Still, Boomi has significantly invested in improving the operational…