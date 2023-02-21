Boon Logic Joins Software AG PartnerConnect Global Partner Program – Press Release

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boon Logic, provider of the world’s fastest AI-based anomaly detection solutions, today announced it is partnering with Software AG, a leader in IoT, Integration, API Management and Business Transformation software, as a Premier member of its PartnerConnect partner program. The partnership integrates Amber and Cumulocity to assist process teams by providing valuable insights into the health and status of assets and processes, preventing costly failures.



Boon Logic’s proprietary algorithm, Boon Nano, powers its AI-based predictive maintenance solution Amber that can be trained and deployed in minutes instead of days, weeks or months. It reduces time and costs as well as the need for AI expertise by placing intelligence in the hands of existing IT, maintenance, and reliability staff.

The Software AG PartnerConnect program empowers partners via self-service enablement so they can deliver the products, solutions and services their customers need. Software AG’s award-winning software solutions are highly sought after for integration and APIs, IoT and analytics, and business transformation. Software AG is consistently ranked a “leader” by Gartner, Forrester and other industry analysts.

Jason Johns, General Manager, Global Alliances & Channels, Software AG, commented, “Technology trends like integration, cloud, mobile and big data are continuing to change how partners connect with their customers. Our technology helps organizations operate in this connected world as truly connected enterprises by creating a fluid flow of data between their people, departments, systems and devices. Through Software AG PartnerConnect, we enable the continued transformation of our mutual customers, as we all work to adapt to these evolving trends.”

“Customers are looking for ways to leverage the power of machine learning for accurately predicting when service is required for complex assets,” said Grant Goris, Boon Logic CEO. “The usability of…