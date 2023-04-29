Boosting its Profile on the Drag Racing Scene, Coast Packing’s R&E Racing Unit T… – Press Release

Long Active on the NMCA and PDRA Drag Racing Circuits, Move to NHRA Represents Company’s Expanded Presence in Motorsports

VERNON, Calif., April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — In a major expansion of its presence in motorsports, Coast Packing’s R&E Racing unit has teamed up with Manny Buginga’s NHRA Pro Mod operation, ahead of Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals, April 28-30, the two organizations announced today. NHRA Pro Mod races are telecast nationally Sundays on FS1 and Fox, including on April 30.

R&E Racing will drive Team Buginga’s Pro Mod “Fred” for the remainder of the 2023 NHRA Fuel Tech Pro Mod series. In the new configuration, Cameron Hensley serves as crew chief while Jason Lee, 2022 Radial vs. the World Champion, will continue to serve in the driver and tuner roles.

Coast, the largest supplier of animal fat shortenings in the Western U.S., has long been active in both PDRA (Professional Drag Racers Association) and NMCA (National Muscle Car Association).

“The [Buginga] team does a great job, is extremely passionate and competitive, and it’s a good opportunity to try NHRA Pro Mod,” said Coast CEO Eric R. Gustafson. “With the addition of NHRA Pro Mod to Fox’s live television coverage, the alliance provides incredible exposure for our company and corporate brands.”

Gustafson and his team joined forces after Lee and Buginga brainstormed about the Fuel Tech NHRA Pro Mod season. Buginga had lost a crew chief after the staging duel against reigning NHRA Pro Mod Champion Kris Thorne at the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals.

For Lee and Gustafson, it’s not their first rodeo. The pair have worked together for more than a decade, winning multiple championships. Given R&E Racing’s familiarity with the ProCharger ProMod setup, partnering with Lee and Buginga made sense — especially in light of Lee’s assumption of driving duties in November 2020. That month, Gustafson yielded the wheel of “The Lard Machine,” the 1969 Coast Packing Pro Mod Camaro.

“We’ve got a great team,…