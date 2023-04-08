Boris Becker: Six-time Grand Slam singles champion on jail, fame and the longer term

Becker ‘humbled’ by ‘brutal’ spell in prison

Tennis great Boris Becker says he is building his life’s “third chapter” following his release from prison.

He was released in December and was subsequently deported from the UK.

“I’m usually good in the fifth set – I’ve won the first two sets, I’ve lost the next two and I’m planning to win that,” he told 5 Live Breakfast.

In a lengthy interview, former world number one Becker said:

There was “no handbook” for dealing with fame and fortune after winning Wimbledon as a teenager

Prison was “brutal” and a “very different experience to what you see in the movies”

He’s a “stronger, better man” after eight months in prison

‘Whoever says prison life isn’t hard is lying’

The six-time Grand Slam singles champion, who was catapulted to stardom in 1985 when he won Wimbledon aged just 17, was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act in April last year.

The case centred on…