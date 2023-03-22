Boris Johnson to be quizzed by lawmakers over claims he misled parliament



London

CNN

—



Boris Johnson will on Wednesday hit back at claims he deliberately misled parliament while serving as British prime minister.

The former UK leader will give evidence to a parliamentary committee that is investigating Johnson’s claim that Covid-19 rules and guidelines were followed “at all times” during his time in 10 Downing Street.

Johnson has already admitted in written evidence submitted Monday that he accepts the comments, made to parliament in December 2021, were misleading, but denies that he made them intentionally and claims that at the time he had been given assurances by trusted aides that no rules were broken.

Subsequently, London’s Metropolitan Police have issued more than 100 fines to people who worked in Downing Street for breaches of pandemic regulations at times the country was under varying degrees of lockdown.

Some of…