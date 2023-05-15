Bosch Ventures closes investment round in AutoCore.ai – Press Release

NANJING, China, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 15th May 2023, automotive system software provider AutoCore.ai announces the completion of A+ round fundraising led by Bosch Ventures and BoYuan Capital, joined by existing shareholder GL Ventures.

We are witnessing an era represented by automotive chips powered with complex and advanced computing capabilities, as well as the multifold growth of intelligent sensors. The massive amount of data has brought about exponential growth and challenges in data transmission, scheduling and management. Automotive middleware will become the fundamental must-have software for intelligent vehicle development, with its market potential reaching tens of billions of dollars in the medium and long term.

Along with the explosive growth of the market, AutoCore.ai, established in 2018, has rapidly developed into a global automotive software platform-oriented enterprise, based on the self-developed AutoCore.OS platform, providing middleware, system software products, algorithm and application software licensing services with SOA oriented architecture across entire vehicle.

AutoCore.ai has created a complete and unified in-vehicle data platform for OEMs to achieve system-level functional performance, safety and security with guarantees for real-time, deterministic and secure communication, transmission, scheduling and planning of data across all vehicle domains, supporting different EE architecture. As a global leader in providing advanced automotive infrastructure software products and services, AutoCore.ai has witnessed its significant growth each year in terms of team, product maturity, engineering capabilities, tools, and customer base.

AutoCore.ai is the first middleware supplier in the world to have its full-stack software products certified to ISO 26262 ASIL-D, the highest functional safety level, currently adopted by many leading OEMs and Tier1s in their mass production programs around the world. AutoCore.ai is also a chosen strategic…