Bosses and job seekers at odds over flexi-work

(CNS): A salary survey of private sector employers in the legal and financial sector has revealed that they are not prioritising the type of workplace benefits that administrative and support staff really want. The survey conducted last year by a local recruitment company among its registered candidates and employers found that administrators are being paid as little as US$2,500 per month in some firms.

Many of the potential employees who took the survey said that flexible working options are no longer just a perk for white-collar workers but a necessity, and it was their preferred benefit. But it is only the fifth most frequently offered perk here in Cayman, behind holidays above the ten-day statuary requirement, more health cover, pension contributions over the basic legal requirement, and wellness programmes, which is not even in the top five benefits that employees want.

In the survey by NOVA Recruitment, the authors said remote work practices and nontraditional…