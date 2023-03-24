Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Full Year 2022 Financial Results – Boston Oma… – Press Release

Boston Omaha Corporation BOC (the “Company”, “we”, or “our”) announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, in connection with filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
We show below summary financial data for fiscal 2022 and 2021. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K can be found at www.bostonomaha.com.
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|Billboard Rentals, Net
|
$
|
39,244,726
|
|
$
|
31,499,235
|
|Broadband Services (1)
|
|
28,627,271
|
|
|
15,234,266
|
|Premiums Earned
|
|
10,649,089
|
|
|
7,686,400
|
|Insurance Commissions
|
|
2,050,838
|
|
|
2,212,849
|
|Investment and Other Income
|
|
662,270
|
|
|
339,061
|
|Total Revenues
|
|
81,234,194
|
|
|
56,971,811
|
|Depreciation and Amortization Expense
|
|
15,123,857
|
|
|
10,128,634
|
|Net Loss from Operations
|
|
(5,229,895
|
)
|
|
(23,766,869
|
)
|Net Other Income
|
|
9,019,038
|
|
|
96,940,657
|
|Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
|
$
|
7,139,548
|
|
$
|
52,748,177
|
|Basic and Diluted Net Income per Share
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
$
|
1.82
|
|December 31,
|December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|Total Unrestricted Cash & Investments (2)
|
$
|
67,782,480
|
|
$
|
230,670,929
|
|Total Assets
|
|
683,717,859
|
|
|
807,053,793
|
|Total Liabilities
|
|
157,068,480
|
|
|
166,458,071
|
|Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest
|
|
15,713,021
|
|
|
144,270,503
|
|Total Boston Omaha Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
503,527,290
|
|
|
496,325,219
|
|Noncontrolling Interests (3)
|
|
7,409,068
|
|
|
–
|
|Total Equity
|
$
|
510,936,358
|
|
$
|
496,325,219
|
|
(1)
|