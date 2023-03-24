Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Full Year 2022 Financial Results – Boston Oma… – Press Release

Boston Omaha Corporation BOC (the “Company”, “we”, or “our”) announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, in connection with filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We show below summary financial data for fiscal 2022 and 2021. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K can be found at www.bostonomaha.com.

For the Years Ended
December 31,

2022

2021

Billboard Rentals, Net

$

39,244,726

 

$

31,499,235

 

Broadband Services (1)

 

28,627,271

 

 

15,234,266

 

Premiums Earned

 

10,649,089

 

 

7,686,400

 

Insurance Commissions

 

2,050,838

 

 

2,212,849

 

Investment and Other Income

 

662,270

 

 

339,061

 

Total Revenues

 

81,234,194

 

 

56,971,811

 

 
Depreciation and Amortization Expense

 

15,123,857

 

 

10,128,634

 

 
Net Loss from Operations

 

(5,229,895

)

 

(23,766,869

)

Net Other Income

 

9,019,038

 

 

96,940,657

 

 
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

7,139,548

 

$

52,748,177

 

Basic and Diluted Net Income per Share

$

0.24

 

$

1.82

 

 
December 31, December 31,

2022

2021

Total Unrestricted Cash & Investments (2)

$

67,782,480

 

$

230,670,929

 

Total Assets

 

683,717,859

 

 

807,053,793

 

Total Liabilities

 

157,068,480

 

 

166,458,071

 

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest

 

15,713,021

 

 

144,270,503

 

Total Boston Omaha Stockholders’ Equity

 

503,527,290

 

 

496,325,219

 

Noncontrolling Interests (3)

 

7,409,068

 

 

 

Total Equity

$

510,936,358

 

$

496,325,219

 

(1)

 



