Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Full Year 2022 Financial Results – Boston Oma… – Press Release

Boston Omaha Corporation BOC (the “Company”, “we”, or “our”) announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, in connection with filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We show below summary financial data for fiscal 2022 and 2021. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K can be found at www.bostonomaha.com.

For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Billboard Rentals, Net $ 39,244,726 $ 31,499,235 Broadband Services (1) 28,627,271 15,234,266 Premiums Earned 10,649,089 7,686,400 Insurance Commissions 2,050,838 2,212,849 Investment and Other Income 662,270 339,061 Total Revenues 81,234,194 56,971,811 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 15,123,857 10,128,634 Net Loss from Operations (5,229,895 ) (23,766,869 ) Net Other Income 9,019,038 96,940,657 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 7,139,548 $ 52,748,177 Basic and Diluted Net Income per Share $ 0.24 $ 1.82 December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Total Unrestricted Cash & Investments (2) $ 67,782,480 $ 230,670,929 Total Assets 683,717,859 807,053,793 Total Liabilities 157,068,480 166,458,071 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest 15,713,021 144,270,503 Total Boston Omaha Stockholders’ Equity 503,527,290 496,325,219 Noncontrolling Interests (3) 7,409,068 – Total Equity $ 510,936,358 $ 496,325,219