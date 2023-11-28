Botanic park survey work secured for future : Cayman Information Service

(CNS): The Botanic Park is installing permanent conservation survey plots after securing funding from the UK’s Darwin Plus local grant scheme for the overseas territories. Around one hundred permanent survey plot markers will be installed to document the biodiversity of its natural woodland well into the future.

The installation of permanent survey markers will ensure that this work recording important and endangered species can be easily replicated.

The brainchild of Nick Johnson the park’s horticultural manager at the time, an extensive survey of the native forest was carried out during the COVID closure in 2020-21 with the help of local volunteers as well as Stuart Mailer, veteran nature guide and former Environmental Programmes Manager at the National Trust. The grant will also ensure that this survey will be fully databased with the help of the UKOT Conservation Team at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

“Habitat conservation is so important for the Cayman…