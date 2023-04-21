Botanical extracts market size to grow by USD 2,755.43 million between 2022 and … – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The botanical extracts market size is set to grow by USD 2,755.43 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 8.78%, according to Technavio’s latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio’s reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. All Season Herbs Pvt. Ltd., Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd., Bell Flavors and Fragrances GmbH, BI Nutraceuticals, Bio Botanica Inc., Botanical Extracts EPZ Ltd., Carrubba Inc., Dohler GmbH, Grupo Natac S.L.U., Indesso, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Jairamdass Khushiram, Kalsec Inc., Kerry Group Plc, MB Holding GmbH and Co. KG, NEXIRA, Prinova Group LLC, Ransom Naturals Ltd., Synergy Flavors Inc., and Synthite Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

The incidences of chronic diseases increase demand for non-traditional drug sources, growing awareness of benefits of natural cosmetics, and the increasing demand for clean-label products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Botanical Extracts Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

F and B



Nutraceuticals



Cosmetics

Type

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market growth in the F and B segment will be significant over the forecast period. Botanical extracts are widely used in the food and beverage industry in various applications such as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, dairy products, meat products, bakeries, and…