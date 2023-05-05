Boys & Girls Clubs of America Welcomes Nine New Faces to Alumni Hall of Fame – Press Release

Inspiring the next generation of leaders, innovators and changemakers, the legacy youth organization honored ABC News Correspondent John Quiñones, US EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan, NBA Coach Rick Carlisle and many others during the annual induction ceremony.

Last night, during Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 117th annual national conference, the legacy youth-development organization welcomed nine new faces to its 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame class.

Jim Clark, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America stands proudly with 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame inductees following the ceremony on Thursday, May 4 in Orlando. (Photo: Business Wire)

Held in Orlando, this year’s ceremony gathers youth development leaders and stakeholders from across the nation to recognize and honor the impact of nine individuals who attribute their time at a Boys & Girls Club as a key part of their journey to becoming successful adults.

From award-winning media personalities to sports icons and coaches, and other top industry professionals, the 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame inductees reflect the outstanding outcomes Boys & Girls Club members can achieve when they have safe spaces, caring mentors and life-enhancing opportunities during their formative years.

Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame welcomed: