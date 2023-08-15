bp Leads $12.5 Million Series A Investment In Low-Cost Hydrogen Electrolyzer Inn… – Press Release

The investment will accelerate growth and deployment of Advanced Ionics’ Symbion™ electrolyzer technology for heavy industry

Advanced Ionics, the developer of a new category of hydrogen electrolyzers useful for expanding green hydrogen production, closed a $12.5 million Series A financing led by bp ventures, with additional investors including Clean Energy Ventures, GVP Climate, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The new capital will help catalyze Advanced Ionics’ growth and facilitate the initial deployment of its Symbion™ water vapor electrolyzer technology for heavy industry. Water vapor electrolyzers address two of the biggest obstacles to expanding green hydrogen production: cost and electricity requirements.

“bp ventures’ investment in Advanced Ionics is a powerful backing of our technology’s potential to help accelerate green hydrogen’s future and heavy industry’s shift towards decarbonization,” said Chad Mason, CEO of Advanced Ionics. “The results we’ve achieved in our testing, along with early customer interest, have indicated that we are an ideal technology provider for industrial customers looking to augment, expand or replace their existing hydrogen production facilities with green hydrogen.”

The company’s water vapor electrolyzer helps reduce the cost and electricity requirements for green hydrogen production by symbiotically integrating with standard industrial processes to harness available heat. The system is made of widely available steels and other simple materials rather than expensive metals or materials common in other electrolyzers.

Electricity use accounts for more than 70% of green hydrogen production costs. Advanced Ionics’ electrolyzer stack requires less than 35 kWh per kilogram of produced hydrogen compared to more than 50 kWh per kilogram for typical electrolyzers. This lower electricity…