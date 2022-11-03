BP pronounces $2.5 billion share buyback after revenue soars



London

CNN Business

—



BP’s profit more than doubled in the third quarter of the year, extending a bumper run of earnings for the world’s biggest oil and gas companies that will add to growing calls in Britain and the United States for higher taxes on windfall profits.

The UK-based energy company posted underlying profit of $8.15 billion in the July to September period, compared with $3.3 billion a year ago. Earnings were boosted by “exceptional” results in gas trading, BP said in a statement on Tuesday.

The result means that Big Oil — BP

(BP), Shell, Total

(TOT)Energies, ExxonMobil and Chevron

(CVX) — has made more than $58 billion in profits for the third quarter alone. The record earnings come as growing numbers of households in Europe and North America are squeezed by decades-high…