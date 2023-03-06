Brad Currie: Sussex prolong left-arm seamer’s contract by one 12 months

Brad Currie played in all eight of Sussex’s Royal London Cup games in 2022

Sussex have extended left-arm seamer Brad Currie’s contract after an impressive debut season.

The 24-year-old has also been called up by Scotland but has yet to make his international debut.

“He is an incredibly skilled bowler who moves the ball laterally as we saw at Lord’s,” Sussex bowling coach, James Kirtley said external-link .

“Equally, he can be very effective bowling over and around the wicket, so it’s going to be great to see his progression at Sussex.

“It is great news that Bradley has signed his extension.”

After mid-season injuries hit Sussex’s bowling reserves last year, Currie was initially signed on a short-term deal with the south coast club.

The performance against Middlesex, which included a spell of 4-16 at the start of the hosts’ innings, attracted the attention of a number of clubs.

Currie went on to play three further Championship games while featuring in all eight of Sussex’s Royal London Cup…