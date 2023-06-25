Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Bowlero, Integra, Chinook, and DLoc… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Bowlero Corp. BOWL, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. IART, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. KDNY, and DLocal Ltd. DLO. Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Bowlero Corp. BOWL

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Bowlero announced its Q3 2023 financial results on May 17, 2023. The Company disclosed as part of its results that it had failed to maintain appropriate controls over financial reporting related to, among other things, acquisitions and fixed assets. The Company also noted, “Additionally, we did not design and maintain effective controls over system access controls to establish segregation of duties for those with roles and responsibilities for the general ledger.”

On this news, shares of Bowlero fell more than 15% in intraday trading on May 18, 2023.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. IART

On May 23, 2023, Integra disclosed that it had initiated a recall of its SurgiMed, PriMatrix, Revize, and TissueMend products manufactured at its Boston facility as far back as March 1, 2018. The Company attributed the recall to a finding that products may have been distributed with higher levels of endotoxins than permitted by the product specifications. As a result, the Company expects to write off approximately $22 million in inventory.

On this news, Integra’s stock price fell $10.24, or 20.2%, to close at $40.48 per share on May 23, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

