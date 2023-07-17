Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Sanmina, JinkoSolar, Bowlero, and I… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sanmina Corporation SANM, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. SANM, Bowlero Corp. BOWL, and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. IART. Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Sanmina Corporation SANM

On May 11, 2023, Sanmina disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that “[d]uring the preparation of its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal quarter ended April 1, 2023, the Company determined that certain personnel in the division had failed to properly substantiate and update cost estimates for materials and other costs over the life of certain contracts.” Accordingly, following “an independent investigation under the direction of the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors,” the Company had determined that “revenue was over/(understated) by approximately $10.2 million, $18.3 million, ($29.1 million), and $5.6 million, and GAAP earnings per share was over/(understated) by approximately $0.09, $0.29, $0.25, and ($0.06) in the fiscal years ended October 3, 2020, October 2, 2021 and October 1, 2022, and the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022, respectively (collectively, the ‘Affected Periods’).” Sanmina also disclosed that “[t]he associated interim periods for the Affected Periods were also impacted. Because these misstatements are material to the Affected Periods compared to the previously reported results of operations for such periods, on May 10, 2023, the Audit Committee concluded that the consolidated financial statements for the Affected Periods included in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the fiscal years ended October 3, 2020,…