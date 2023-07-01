Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Seagate, Chegg, Relmada, and Double… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Seagate Technology Holdings Plc STX, Chegg, Inc. CHGG, Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. RLMD, and DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. DV. Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Seagate Technology Holdings Plc STX

On April 19, 2023, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued a release stating BIS imposed a $300 million penalty against Seagate related to shipments to Huawei. The release reported the civil penalty is to “resolve alleged violations of U.S. export controls related to selling hard disk drives (HDDs) to Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (Huawei) in violation of the foreign direct product (FDP) rule. This historic foreign direct product enforcement case and settlement represents the largest standalone administrative penalty in BIS history. Today’s resolution also includes a multi-year audit requirement and a five-year suspended Denial Order.”

On this news, Seagate’s stock price fell $2.44, or 3.88%, in intraday trading on April 20, 2023.

Chegg, Inc. CHGG

On February 6, 2023, after the markets closed, Chegg held a conference call to discuss its results for the fourth quarter of 2022. During the call, an analyst asked Chief Executive Officer Dan Rosensweig whether, as a result of ChatGPT, Chegg was “seeing any impact on [its] business in terms of new subscriber growth or returning subscribers.” Rosensweig responded, “No. Nothing at all that is noticeable. And obviously, we’re going to track it, but we’ve seen nothing.”

Then, on April 17, 2023, Chegg announced the launch of CheggMate, a new AI-enhanced learning service build on the most advanced…