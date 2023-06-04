BrainChip and Lorser Industries to Develop Neuromorphic Computing Systems for So… – Press Release

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (BRNBRCHFBCHPY, a global leader in neuromorphic artificial intelligence (AI) IP, and Lorser Industries Inc., a leading provider of system-level manufacturing and integration, announced today the companies will use BrainChip’s Akida™ technology to deliver neuromorphic computing solutions for software-defined radio (SDR) devices.

The partnership will leverage Lorser’s expertise in SDR design and manufacturing and BrainChip’s cutting-edge neuromorphic technology to create innovative, intelligent solutions that enhance the adaptability, reliability, and scale of SDR devices.

In addition to sending and receiving shortwave and broadcast radio worldwide, SDR is an asset in astronomy, aerospace, geography, oceanography, navigation, and logistics. Akida’s neural network processing allows SDR devices to perform advanced tasks such as signal detection, classification, modulation/demodulation, encryption/decryption, and detect anomalies in signal or acoustic data with AI and machine learning (ML).

“We believe that neuromorphic computing is the future of AI/ML, and an SDR with neuromorphic AI/ML capability will offer users significantly more functionality, flexibility, and efficiency,” said Diane Serban, CEO of Lorser Industries. “The Akida processor and IP is the ideal solution for SDR devices because of its low power consumption, high performance, and, importantly, its ability to learn on-chip, after deployment in the field.”

“BrainChip and Lorser share a common interest in creating intelligent devices that can manage communication in a variety of different and evolving environments,” said Rob Telson, Vice President of Ecosystems & Partnerships at BrainChip. “Lorser, with their leadership in advanced SDR technology, is the ideal partner for us to work with on a breakthrough device with the ability to utilize AI/ML to identify patterns, detect anomalies and intelligently adapt to a range of scenarios.”

Akida powers next-generation edge AI…